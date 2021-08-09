Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 831 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,208,000 after buying an additional 315,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.51. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

