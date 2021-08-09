Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,189 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

