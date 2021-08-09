Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after buying an additional 896,008 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 361.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,687,000 after buying an additional 414,848 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after buying an additional 405,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $73.49 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.