Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Invests $26,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after buying an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,026,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 153,489 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

