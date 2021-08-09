Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

