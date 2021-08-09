Tranche Finance One Day Volume Reaches $63,319.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $18.06 million and $63,319.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.00827774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00105503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040005 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

