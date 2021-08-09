Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Richard Andrew Hope Sells 10,000 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 10,000 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.45), for a total transaction of £110,600 ($144,499.61).

Richard Andrew Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of Treatt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total transaction of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

Shares of LON TET traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,095 ($14.31). 15,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,122.72. Treatt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 530 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The company has a market cap of £653.12 million and a P/E ratio of 47.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Treatt’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Treatt

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

