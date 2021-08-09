Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $102.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 48,983 shares of company stock worth $4,954,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,656,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 67.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.73. 7,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.11. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

