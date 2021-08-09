TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys 661 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chemed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CHE opened at $466.81 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.83.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

