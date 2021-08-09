TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $81,002,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,695,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $59,347,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

