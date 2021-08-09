TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $216,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 131.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 123,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $485.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.75. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,067 shares of company stock worth $9,961,204. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.