TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $89,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $29,626,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

