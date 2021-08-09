TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,492 shares of company stock worth $115,169,281. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $383.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

