Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $15,422,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

NYSE TSE opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

