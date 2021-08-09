Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBOX. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 211 ($2.76).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.59. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.60 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

