Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock.

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 149.60 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

