Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 31,197 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,537,162. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

