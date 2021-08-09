Triumph Capital Management Invests $627,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.99. 49,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

