Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.98. 19,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,978. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

