Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,878 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Citrix Systems makes up 0.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.29. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

