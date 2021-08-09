Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.13% of Global SuperDividend US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,432 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

DIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.74. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.