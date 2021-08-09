Triumph Capital Management Takes $1.90 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.1% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 442,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.73. 7,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,036. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.02.

