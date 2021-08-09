TROY (TROY) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One TROY coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $74.04 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00135592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00145400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.59 or 1.00251087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.73 or 0.00773196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.