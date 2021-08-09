True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, True North Commercial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.39.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

True North Commercial REIT stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,530. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.50 million and a P/E ratio of 20.49.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.