Truist Downgrades Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Hold

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Medallia stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Medallia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Medallia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

