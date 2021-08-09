Truist Securiti Weighs in on Eventbrite, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EB opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Eventbrite by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eventbrite by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

