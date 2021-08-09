Truist Securities Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $251.33 and a fifty-two week high of $660.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

