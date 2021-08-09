Truist Securities Trims Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price to $14.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Angi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

