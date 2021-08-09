Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,414 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock worth $781,352,486. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.89. The stock had a trading volume of 215,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

