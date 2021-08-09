Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.24. 38,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

