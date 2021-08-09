Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.25. 82,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,827. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

