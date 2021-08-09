Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,314. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $96.60 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

