Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,988,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 315,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,312,770. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

