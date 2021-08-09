Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $228,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 92,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

BAC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. 1,124,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,257,770. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.