Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $765.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,769. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $777.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $714.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.62.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

