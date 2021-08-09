TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Purchases $29,036.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRST stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.76. 1,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $651.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

