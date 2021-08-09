Tsfg LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Square by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Square by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Square by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

SQ stock traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.99. 263,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.60, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.