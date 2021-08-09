Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.45. 5,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

