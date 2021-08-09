Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.63. The stock had a trading volume of 614,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,089. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $192.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

