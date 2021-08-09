Tsfg LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 115.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $18.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,543.86. 23,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,167. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,440.56. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

