Tsfg LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.61. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,441. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.52.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.