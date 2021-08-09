TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.54.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,439 shares of company stock valued at $654,811. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

