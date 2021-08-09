Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.00.
In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.
Shares of TRQ traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 207,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.18. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
