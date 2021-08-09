Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.00.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Shares of TRQ traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 207,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.18. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0494811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

