Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 5.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 496,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,069,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

