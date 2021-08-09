Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 5.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 496,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,069,277. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

