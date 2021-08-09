Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,661,000 after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.33. 575,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,407,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

