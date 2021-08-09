Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 155,852 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $589.94. 20,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.53 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

