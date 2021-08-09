Tyme Technologies (TYME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Shares of TYME opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.98.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
