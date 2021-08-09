Tyme Technologies (TYME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYME opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,598,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,281,498 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 733,825 shares of company stock worth $921,912 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.