Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Up to $71.12

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.12, but opened at $73.55. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 29,890 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 208.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

