U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) recently:

8/7/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

8/6/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

7/30/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Shares of USPH stock opened at $113.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get US Physical Therapy Inc alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $390,250. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for US Physical Therapy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Physical Therapy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.